Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells $53,854.44 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,477 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $53,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,382 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $17,484.18.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.33 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $917.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Blooom Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 185.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 894,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

See Also

