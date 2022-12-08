Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells 12,164 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Bradford Gay sold 6,473 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $24,079.56.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,017. The stock has a market cap of $917.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Blooom Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Well by 185.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 894,953 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.