Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $947,170.08 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

ANET stock opened at $126.76 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

