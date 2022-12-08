Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $947,170.08 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80.
ANET stock opened at $126.76 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.31.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
