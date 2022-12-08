Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$378,720.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$378,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,704,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,355,305.13.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 281,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$456,993.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$351,362.46.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$565,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$3,608,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$450,825.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$385,840.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$182,080.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total transaction of C$178,920.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$175,980.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$480,725.00.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.77 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$378.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.32.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

