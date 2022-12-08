Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $205,208.74 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 8,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $205,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Intapp Stock Down 1.1 %
Intapp stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.73. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
