Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells 19,600 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Jean Robitaille sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$103,744.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,604,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,787,731.54.

CVE:OLA traded up C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

