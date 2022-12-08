Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells $124,986.20 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Up 0.1 %

Plexus stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

About Plexus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

