Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells $124,986.20 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Plexus stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40.
PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
