Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Sells 7,309 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $129,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:RMI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,606. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.