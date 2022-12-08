Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Sells 7,309 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $129,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RMI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,606. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

