Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE RGR traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.68. 2,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,539. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.48. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

