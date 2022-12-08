Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$223.27.

IFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

IFC opened at C$201.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The firm has a market cap of C$35.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$158.75 and a 52 week high of C$209.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$198.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$191.74.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

