Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to “Neutral”

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.80 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 3.93.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock opened at 2.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.73. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.05 and a 12 month high of 4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 176.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Phoenician Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 956,736 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

