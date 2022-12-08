International Biotechnology Trust PLC Cuts Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,792 shares during the period. Fulcrum Therapeutics makes up about 2.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,303. The firm has a market cap of $312.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

