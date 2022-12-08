International Biotechnology Trust PLC Decreases Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,767 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Immunovant by 51.3% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 2,449,613 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 422,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Immunovant by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $165,450 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,671. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

