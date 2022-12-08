International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,686 shares during the period. Novavax comprises 1.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $236.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

