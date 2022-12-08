International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $32,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,924 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 162.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 740.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

