International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,430 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,238. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

