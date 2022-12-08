International Biotechnology Trust plc (IBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IBT opened at GBX 698.43 ($8.52) on Thursday. International Biotechnology Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 563 ($6.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 773.25 ($9.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 665.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 664.50. The company has a market cap of £284.72 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

