International Biotechnology Trust plc (IBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
International Biotechnology Trust Trading Down 0.0 %
LON:IBT opened at GBX 698.43 ($8.52) on Thursday. International Biotechnology Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 563 ($6.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 773.25 ($9.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 665.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 664.50. The company has a market cap of £284.72 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34.
International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile
