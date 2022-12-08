International Biotechnology Trust PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,222 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 38.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $12,821,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 16.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,984. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. Research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

