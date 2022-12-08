International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 186,924 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,924 shares during the period. Vera Therapeutics comprises 2.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

VERA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 598,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,965. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,942.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $52,130.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,942.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $333,047.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.