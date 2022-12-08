International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 39,309 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,309 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 242,092 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 635,177 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,188.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insmed Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,899. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.