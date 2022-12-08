InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Announces Dividend
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Featured Stories
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.