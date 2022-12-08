InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

