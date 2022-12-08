Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.53 and last traded at $110.19. 1,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.33.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the third quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

