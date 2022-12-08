Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

