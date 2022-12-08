Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,993,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

