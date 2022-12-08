IOST Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. IOST has a market capitalization of $155.80 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

