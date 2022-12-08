IOTA Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.83 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $577.98 million and $8.83 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.