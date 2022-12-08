IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 1.5%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. 2,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

Institutional Trading of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOF. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

