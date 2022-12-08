IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.77

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and traded as high as $29.40. IRadimed shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 23,985 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRadimed Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $358.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 150.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.4% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 725,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 168.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading

