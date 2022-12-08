iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.