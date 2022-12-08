iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Bought by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF comprises about 2.1% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 44,138 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 160,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 76,305 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth $655,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

