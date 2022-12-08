iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Lowered by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $219.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day moving average is $220.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $301.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

