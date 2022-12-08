iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 415,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 150.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 107,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.