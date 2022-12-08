iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Prudential Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,123 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $743,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $398.12. 34,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

