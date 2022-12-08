iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

