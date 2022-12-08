iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.49. 56,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

