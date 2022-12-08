IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 11,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 241,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IT Tech Packaging

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Get Rating ) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of IT Tech Packaging worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.