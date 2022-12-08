IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 11,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 241,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
IT Tech Packaging Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IT Tech Packaging
IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IT Tech Packaging (ITP)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.