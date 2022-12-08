James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In related news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $221,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in James River Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in James River Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

