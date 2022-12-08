JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.97

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 1332147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

JBS Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

JBS Cuts Dividend

JBS Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3561 per share. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

(Get Rating)

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

