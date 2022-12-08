JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.97

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 1332147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
JBS Trading Up 4.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
JBS Cuts Dividend
JBS Company Profile
JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBS (JBSAY)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.