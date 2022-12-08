JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBLU. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 642,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.