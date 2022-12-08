John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2589 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHI opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust ( NYSE:JHI Get Rating ) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.45% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.