John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2589 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JHI opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.60.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
