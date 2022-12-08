John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.62 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
