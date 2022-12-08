John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.62 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 37.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

