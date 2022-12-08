JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Down 1.6%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €53.40 ($56.21) and last traded at €53.70 ($56.53). 13,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.60 ($57.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($76.84) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $774.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.96.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.