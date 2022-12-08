JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $720.14

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 720.14 ($8.78) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.54). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 700 ($8.54), with a volume of 122,106 shares traded.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 719.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 726.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17,350.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

