JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Target Price to €118.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €135.00 ($142.11) to €118.00 ($124.21) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €125.00 ($131.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.67) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($134.74) to €117.00 ($123.16) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kerry Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $91.09 on Monday. Kerry Group has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $135.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2892 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

