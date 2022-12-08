JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Target Price to €22.80

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.30 ($24.53) to €22.80 ($24.00) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUYTY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $6.51 on Monday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

