JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.89) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.84) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.95) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Schaeffler Price Performance

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.24 ($6.57) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($17.62). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.57.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

