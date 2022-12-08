JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target to GBX 585

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.01) to GBX 585 ($7.13) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bodycote Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $6.95 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

