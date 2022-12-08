JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 700

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 675 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LCSHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.30) to GBX 546 ($6.66) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Investec raised Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.32) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.68) to GBX 645 ($7.86) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.27) to GBX 770 ($9.39) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $646.86.

Lancashire stock remained flat at $7.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

