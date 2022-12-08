JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 700

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 675 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LCSHF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.32) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Investec upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.27) to GBX 770 ($9.39) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.68) to GBX 645 ($7.86) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.86.

LCSHF remained flat at $7.05 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

