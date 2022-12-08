JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $11.90.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.