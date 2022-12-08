JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $11.90.
About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft
